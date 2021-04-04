Dietary fat is an essential part of a balanced diet and is one of the three macronutrients required to maintain body functions and carry out everyday activities. However, excess intake of saturated fats can have several long-term effects on the body that can potentially alter your life. This article looks at the warning signs in your body that hint at excess fat intake.

Indigestion You may be having several indigestion problems, bloating

If you eat a lot of fatty foods, it most likely means you are not consuming enough fibrous foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, which aid in proper digestion. Diets that are low on dietary fiber can cause indigestion, leading to bloating and other digestive problems. Hence, if you have been experiencing such uneasiness, it could be time to watch your fat intake.

Bad breath Bad breath is a red flag you shouldn't ignore

When fat is your primary source of energy, which means you are consuming fewer proteins and carbohydrates, the body produces ketones that give off an unpleasant mouth odor. You may also have to brush your teeth several times a day to keep this smell at bay. Thus, it is important to not consume more than 10% of your daily calorie intake from fat.

Cholesterol You may have noticed an increase in your cholesterol levels

Cholesterol is one of the leading causes of heart disease in the world. Foods such as butter and cheese that are high in animal saturated fats, if not consumed in moderation, can lead to an increase in the bad LDL cholesterol and overall cholesterol levels. This is especially found true in people who follow the keto diet, which focuses on eating fat primarily.

Weight gain Weight gain is one of the most obvious signs