These rejuvenating mocktails can be made in a jiffyLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 10:31 pm
Temperatures are rising, people!
Summer is already here. So, it is that time of the year when we all need refreshing drinks to calm our scorching souls. Enter fruit mocktails!
These non-alcoholic soothers always taste good and can be made with any combination of fruits.
Here are a few delicious mocktails that are absolutely rejuvenating and can be made in a jiffy, too.
#1
Hearty blueberry-ginger mocktail: Have it with fresh lemon juice
Ingredients: 1 liter of water, 1.25 cups fresh blueberries, 1 tablespoon grated ginger, and 4 tablespoons sugar.
Add water, blueberries, sugar, and ginger to a pan and boil. Lower the heat and mash the berries using a spoon.
Cool the syrup and refrigerate.
Fill half the glass with the syrup and the remaining half with fresh lemon juice and garnish with mint leaves.
#2
Have kiwi-lemon mocktail with honey, soda water, and ice cubes
Ingredients: 1 chopped kiwi, 1 lemon, mint leaves, 1-2 tablespoons of honey, and 300ml soda water.
Thinly slice the lemon. Next, to a mortar and pestle, add chopped kiwi, lemon slices, and mint leaves.
Muddle the ingredients but make sure to not crush them too much.
Transfer the mixture to a glass and add honey, soda water, and ice cubes.
Mix well and enjoy!
#3
Orange-mint mocktail: Garnish with orange slices, mint leaves, ice cubes
Ingredients: 2 cups orange juice, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/2 cup soda, 1/4 cup water, 2 tbsp sugar, 2-3 leaves mint leaves, 2-3 orange slices, and ice cubes.
Mix orange juice, lemon juice, and water together. Add and dissolve sugar thoroughly.
Transfer this into a serving glass. Mix in soda and garnish with orange slices, mint leaves, and ice cubes.
Enjoy the fizzy drink!
#4
Watermelon and grape mocktail is super easy to make
Ingredients: 1/2 cup watermelon juice, 1/4 cup white grape juice, 1/4 cup tonic water, watermelon/orange wedges, and ice cubes.
In a vessel, mix the watermelon juice and grape juice.
To serve the drink, put ice cubes in a glass or jar and pour in the mixed juices.
Now, add tonic water and garnish the drink with watermelon/orange slices.
Super easy and extremely hydrating!