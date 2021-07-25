This classic lasagna is a must try for lasagna lovers

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 06:12 pm

Finding an eatery that serves the perfect lasagna can be a daunting task for lasagna lovers. A slightly undercooked base or an imbalance in stuffing can easily ruin your lasagna experience. To help you out, we have put together an easy recipe you can try at home. Don't be surprised if you feel this step-by-step process is turning out to be therapeutic as well!

Ingredients

Assemble all the ingredients that you require

For the stuffing: 2 tablespoons olive oil, 3 cups chopped, mixed vegetables (carrots, capsicum, onion, zucchini, spinach), and salt. For the tomato sauce: 3 cups of chopped tomatoes, 1/4th cup chopped basil, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 cloves garlic, salt, and 1/4th teaspoon red chilli flakes. Other ingredients: 2 cups cottage cheese, salt, black pepper, 9 no-boil lasagna noodles, and 2 cups mozzarella cheese.

Filling

Prepare the vegetable filling

To a large pan, add the olive oil. Once hot, add the mixed vegetables and salt. Cook until the veggies are golden on the edges. This will take about 8 to 12 minutes. Add the spinach in batches. Cook until the spinach has wilted for about 3 to 4 minutes. The vegetable filling for the lasagna is ready. Keep it aside.

Pulse

Now, separately pulse the sauce ingredients in batches

Pulse the tomatoes along with salt, olive oil, garlic, basil, and chilli flakes until it reaches a spreadable consistency. Separately, pulse half the cottage cheese until smooth. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Next, pulse the veggies-spinach mixture, Make sure not to puree them. Transfer it to the bowl with whipped cottage cheese. Top with the remaining cottage cheese. Adjust seasoning according to taste.

Assemble

Next, assemble the lasagna

Spread tomato sauce evenly at the bottom of a 9-inch x 9-inch baking dish. Layer three lasagna noodles on top of it and spread half of the cottage cheese mixture evenly over the noodles. Top with tomato sauce and sprinkle shredded cheese. Repeat with three more noodles, remaining cottage cheese, and shredded cheese. Layer with three more noodles, tomato sauce, and shredded cheese.

Bake

Finally, bake the lasagna

Cover the dish with foil. In an oven preheated to 425°F, bake the lasagna for 20 minutes. Remove foil, rotate the pan, cook for another 10 minutes until the top is turning spotty brown. Let the lasagna cool for 15 minutes. For any lasagna recipe, it's important to cool it before serving. Garnish with basil leaves. Slice, serve and enjoy this cheesy goodness.