Balayage 101: Everything to know about this hair color trend

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 01:51 am

What is the Balayage hair coloring trend?

With celebrities and fashionistas flaunting their balayage hair colors, it has already become the most sought-out hair trend this season. Balayage is a freehand hair painting technique where the hairstylist paints the hair using a sweeping pattern. What makes it popular is the fact that the hair color appears natural yet the final output is a customized look. Here's more.

Method

Balayage coloring allows the hairstylist to get more creative

In the traditional method of using foil paper to highlight the hair, you would be left with uniform looking highlights. But the beauty of balayage is that the hairstylist is free to paint the hair in areas where they think it'd work best, based on the client's features. The end result is a more natural, sun-kissed finish that is subtle yet stylish.

Newbie

If you're new to coloring, balayage is for you

So, you've not had your hair colored ever and are contemplating this new trend, good news! Balayage is ideal for newbies as well as pros. There is a balayage for every hair type, irrespective of the color or length of the hair. The intensity of the color too varies from person to person and each balayage is customized according to the client's features.

Maintenance

Requires less maintenance but should not be neglected altogether

While hair that is colored using the balayage technique requires less maintenance than most other methods, hair care should not be neglected altogether. Deeply condition the hair with oil once a week and wash off with a customized shampoo for colored hair. It is also important to not wash your hair every day lest the color fades away too soon.

Tips

Few tips to keep in mind before doing a balayage

When it comes to beauty and hair treatments, it is important to get it done by experts and not try them at home. Get your hair colored by an experienced hairstylist after discussing the intensity and gradation you're looking for. As with every coloring method, balayage requires bleaching of your hair and it is important to use customized products after the treatment.