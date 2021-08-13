A few effective remedies to get rid of peeling feet

Suffering from peeling feet? Here's what you can do

We are on our legs throughout the day and it is obvious that the feet will take a beating in the form of cracked heels, dryness and of course peeling. The most important rule when it comes to peeling feet is to not pick it as it can cause an infection. Instead, here a few effective remedies that can help get rid of them.

Pumice stone

Massaging with a pumice stone can help remove dry skin

Massaging the feet with a pumice stone can help in removing the calloused and dry skin. All you've to do is soak your feet in lukewarm soapy water for about 20 minutes. Wet the pumice stone and gently massage your feet with the stone. Do not rub too hard as it can cause bleeding. Doing this twice a week can help remove peeled skin.

Scrub

Exfoliate and moisturize your feet on a daily basis

If your skin shows early signs of peeling or if you notice that it is extremely dry, exfoliating can help. Soak your feet in warm water for some time. This will soften the skin. Now, using an exfoliator or a scrub, gently massage the feet to remove the dead skin. Pat your feet dry and apply a foot cream or a moisturizer.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal mask hydrates the dry skin

This breakfast staple has antioxidant properties that benefit the skin and in addition, the moisturizing property of oatmeal works well on peeling skin. In a mixer, grind about three tablespoons of oatmeal into a powder. Add half a teaspoon of baking soda and make a paste by adding water. Apply this paste to the feet and leave it to dry. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has microbial properties and moisturizes the feet

Coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer and helps relieve dry and peeling skin. Regularly applying this oil to the feet will leave you with visibly softer skin. Apply coconut oil and relax your feet for an hour daily. Alternatively, you can also soak your feet in coconut oil, wear a pair of socks and leave this pack overnight for quick results.