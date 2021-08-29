#HealthBytes: Foods that are high on fat, but healthy too

Some high-fat foods, which are also healthy

It is a common myth that fat is a no-no for the body or that it should be restricted from the diet to stay healthy. On the contrary, our body requires healthy fats for energy and they are important for bodily processes. Given below are a few high-fat foods, which are scientifically proven to have many positive effects on health.

Dark chocolates

Dark chocolates taste amazing and are loaded with benefits

Dark chocolates contain a high amount of fat that almost equals 65% of its calories. It also consists of more than 50% of the daily dietary recommendations of iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, and is rich in antioxidants. Studies suggest dark chocolate reduces the risk of heart-related death, improves the cognitive functioning of the brain, and protects the skin from sun damage.

Eggs

Whole eggs are loaded with vitamins and minerals

Contrary to popular belief, recent studies prove that the cholesterol in eggs doesn't have an effect on the cholesterol in the blood for most people. This leaves us with the fact that eggs contain almost every nutrient essential for the body. They are rich in proteins, fats, omega-3 fatty acids but be sure to not discard the yolk as it contains most nutrients.

Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil has numerous health benefits

Extra virgin olive oil is a staple in the Mediterranean diet, which is one of the healthiest diets in the world. It is loaded with vitamins E and K and antioxidants, which can fight inflammation and prevent the bad LDL cholesterol from being oxidized. Extra virgin olive oil also helps in maintaining blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Coconut

Coconuts, coconut oil contain a high percent of saturated fats

About 90% of the fatty acids in coconuts are saturated fats that play an important role in the vital body processes. Research suggests that people who consume coconut and coconut products are at a lower risk of heart diseases and are often in excellent health. From maintaining bone health to proper liver functioning and improving the immune system, coconuts are undoubtedly the best fats.