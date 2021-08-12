#HealthBytes: A few important health benefits of black plums

Your favorite jamuns are good for your heart, liver and oral health as well

Jamuns or black plums are a favorite among both kids and adults and their versatility allows us to make delicious jams, milkshakes, fruit salads and juices. They are a rich source of iron, calcium and vitamins - adding them to your diet comes with several health benefits. Read on know how including the 'fruit of gods' to your diets can improve your health.

Helps in maintaining good heart health

Black plum is extremely beneficial for the heart as it is rich in potassium. Regular consumption of jamuns can prevent diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. In addition to this, black plums are also good at clearing the arteries and keeping them healthy. They also play a crucial role in preventing the artery wall from thickening.

Is good for your oral health

Consuming black plums regularly helps in maintaining good oral health. Jamun leaves have antibacterial properties and prevent the gum from bleeding. To make a tooth powder from the leaves, dry them, powder them and store them in a container. The bark of the jamun tree has astringent properties, and rinsing the mouth with its decoction helps in treating ulcers.

Helps in regulating blood sugar levels

Black plums are known to cure the symptoms of diabetes including excess urination and thirst. The fruit has a low glycemic index that helps in regulating blood sugar and keeping it normal. Eating the fruit in moderate amounts has a positive effect on diabetics. Its seeds, bark and leaves are also used by medical practitioners as a cure for diabetes.

Chewing on jamun leaves is good for the liver

Jamun leaves are an age-old remedy to cure diarrhea and stomach ulcers. If you have an upset stomach, all you have to do is chew on fresh and clean jamun leaves for quick relief. In addition, the leaves are also known to prevent fibrosis and necrosis of the liver. Jamun also contains polyphenol, that guards the body against cancer-causing substances.