As COVID-19 cases surge, Karnataka launches special pediatric camps

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 01:04 pm

Karnataka set to launch pediatric camps amid surge in coronavirus cases.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed all concerned departments to set up pediatric camps across the state. He added the government is also planning to launch a new scheme for children. This comes at a time when coronavirus cases have seen a huge spike among children, with over 300 being infected in the past six days in Bengaluru alone.

Children will undergo all health tests, CM says

"We have started the 'Vatsalya' scheme in Udupi and neighboring areas, under which children will undergo all the (health) tests. It also includes setting up paediatric health centers. Once I reach Bengaluru, we will start it across the state," the CM said. He informed there will be ICU wards in pediatric centers in that district in 100-bed hospitals.

300 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in six days

More than 300 children aged under 19 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six days in Bengaluru, raising fears among city residents. As many as 127 of them were aged nine years or less while 174 children were between ages 10 and 19 years. This is one of the highest number of infections among children reportedly in Karnataka so far.

Official says the number may 'triple' in few days

Meanwhile, a health department official said the number of cases may "triple" in a few days. "All we can do is protect our children from this virus by keeping them inside the home. Children will not have much immunity compared to elder ones. It is highly recommended to parents that they keep children inside home and follow all the COVID-19 norms," the official said.

News reignites fears over third wave of COVID-19

These figures have reignited fears that a possible third wave of the coronavirus in India would affect children harder. However, experts have maintained that there is no scientific basis behind that assumption. In fact, a seroprevalence study done by the World Health Organization and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences showed the level of antibodies was quite similar among both adults and children.

No vaccine for children in India as yet

India does not have a coronavirus vaccine for children as yet. However, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said the same would be available starting this month. Indian firm Zydus Cadila, which tested its coronavirus vaccine on participants aged 12 and above, is expected to get emergency approval soon. Bharat Biotech is also currently testing its COVAXIN vaccine on children.

India's coronavirus situation

India had faced a devastating coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, reporting lakhs of cases and thousands of deaths daily. The situation has since improved, with the country averaging 40,000 daily cases for the past several weeks. India has partially vaccinated 30% of the population while 8.5% have been fully inoculated. However, experts warn a third wave of the pandemic could hit India this month.