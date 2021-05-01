Kannada actor Arjun Gowda becomes ambulance driver for COVID-19 patients

Many celebrities have come forward to help as India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis.

Now, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has partnered with Project Smile Trust and volunteered to be an ambulance driver.

This comes at a time when the entire health infrastructure is crumbling in India.

Karnataka has also been facing an acute shortage of ambulances amid the surging cases.

Details

Gowda helps people with assistance for final rites

Apart from ferrying patients, Gowda is also helping people carry out the last rites of their loved ones.

He is planning to do this service for the next couple of months.

Gowda is also ready to travel across towns for help.

A picture of him wearing protective gear as he stands next to an ambulance recently went viral on the internet.

Instagram Post

It's my honor to serve people of Karnataka, says Gowda

Quote

'I've already helped out half a dozen people'

Talking about the initiative, the actor said, "I've been on the road for a couple of days and already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice."

He is also taking all the necessary precautions to keep himself safe.

Reaction

Netizens hail Gowda for all his efforts

Social media users appreciated his initiative, and Gowda thanked his fans for the same.

Many commented on how they were proud of the actor, while others called it a thoughtful gesture.

Some fans even called him an inspiration.

Gowda is a known face in the Kannada film industry and starred in movies like Odeya, Rustum, and Aa Drushya.

COVID-19

India records grim COVID-19 milestone

Notably, India has reported over 4,00,000 new COVID-19 and over 3,500 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

West Bengal has imposed a partial lockdown just a day after the polling concluded.

Maharashtra government has also extended the lockdown for another 15 days, while the decision in Delhi is still awaited.

To make matters worse, India is also struggling with an acute vaccine shortage.