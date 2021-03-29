Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested negative for COVID-19 two weeks after contracting the dangerous virus. The Gully Boy star announced the news on social media on Saturday evening along with a crafty message. Numerous Bollywood celebs, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Manoj Bajpayee, among others, have contracted the virus in recent days as cases continue to rise across the country. Here's more.

Social media 'COVID negative but still keep your distance'

Announcing he had tested negative, Chaturvedi still advised everyone to keep their distance from him. He also shared a picture of himself in the post. Unsurprisingly, the cheeky caption was a hit with his fans. One Instagram user wrote: "It seems pretty difficult," while another comment read: "I will... But you should also keep your distance from my heart... It's gonna burst (sic)."

Instagram Post Take a look at what the actor posted

Instagram post A post shared by siddhantchaturvedi on March 29, 2021 at 11:31 am IST

Details Chaturvedi was quarantining at home

The 27-year-old actor had announced that he had tested positive for the disease on March 13. Assuring his fans, Chaturvedi wrote he was doing fine and self-quarantining at home. "I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head-on," read his Instagram story. He was last seen shooting for Phone Booth in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Upcoming film He will be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' next

Chaturvedi will be seen in Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 next. A sequel to the hit 2005 drama Bunty Aur Babli, it also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and debutante Sharvari Wagh in the lead. However, fans have to wait longer as YRF has stalled the release of the film—originally scheduled for an April 23 release—due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Second wave India's current COVID-19 wave could reach its peak in April