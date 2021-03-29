Irrfan Khan's son Babil was seen attending the 66th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on Saturday evening to accept two awards on behalf of his late father. He shared a video of him getting ready for the event the next day, revealing he wore his father's clothes. His mother Sutapa Sikdar was seen helping him get dressed in the clip. Here's more on this.

Post He took inspiration from Khan while entering 'uncomfortable new spaces'

Taking to social media, Babil revealed the story behind the clothes he wore. He wrote: "My father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone." He said it was "exactly what" he was doing at the event, i.e., tearing through "into new spaces" he's "uncomfortable with."

Video Sikdar revealed why she didn't attend the show

While dressing up Babil, Sikdar was also seen muttering encouraging words like, "Everything will be fine," in the video. She also says at one point: "I wish I could go with you, I can't." To this, Babil asks what was the reason behind her not going to the event. "I can't face people," she replies, as the duo embrace each other in a hug.

Instagram Post 'Mamma dressing me up'

Instagram post A post shared by babil.i.k on March 29, 2021 at 10:07 am IST

Acceptance speech 'This is not my place to say anything'

Khan was conferred with Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Angrezi Medium) and Lifetime Achievement Award. Babil posted an excerpt from his acceptance speech, saying: "This is not my place to say anything. People always say...you cannot fit into your father's shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes." He also thanked the audience and industry for showering their family with love and warmth.

Tribute Babil, Ayaan working on music album as tribute to Irrfan