Coronavirus: India reports 31K+ new cases, 62% in Kerala alone

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 01:09 pm

Active COVID-19 cases account for 0.89% of the total cases.

India on Friday reported over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, out of which, over 62% were concentrated in Kerala alone. Active cases account for 0.89% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate stands at 97.78%. The daily positivity rate—which has been under 3% for the past 25 days—stood at 2%, while the weekly recovery rate was recorded at 2.07%.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.36 crore; 4.46 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Friday morning, India reported a total of 3,35,94,803 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,46,368. So far, 3,28,48,273 patients have recovered, while 3,00,162 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 31,382 new infections, 32,542 more discharges, and 318 fresh fatalities. 84,15,18,026 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Over 62% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,320 new COVID-19 cases along with 4,050 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 19,682 new cases and 20,510 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 836 new cases and 852 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,745 new cases and 1,624 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,171 new cases and 1,207 recoveries.

Study

Severe COVID-19 may cause autoimmune disorders: Study

Severe COVID-19 may lead to autoimmune disorders, according to a study published in Nature Communications. The study said that severe COVID-19 can cause the immune system to produce autoantibodies, which may attack healthy tissue and cause inflammatory diseases. Autoantibodies were found in roughly 50% of 147 COVID-19 patients but in less than 15% of 41 healthy volunteers.

Vaccine

Covishield dose gap may be reduced

India is reportedly mulling a shorter dose gap for Covishield, sources told Reuters. Currently, the two doses are to be administered with a gap of 12-16 weeks in between, as per government guidelines. Private facilities will be allowed to offer the second dose of Covishield four weeks after the first one. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had issued an order to the same effect.