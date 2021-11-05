Hisense's new smartphone features body temperature sensor, heart rate monitoring

Published on Nov 05, 2021

Hisense F60 5G smartphone launched in China for the elderly

Hisense has launched a new 5G smartphone, called the F60 5G, in China. The handset has been designed especially for elderly people with features like health and family protection, minimal interaction, and emergency functions. It has fall detection, body temperature, and heart rate monitoring sensors, as well as a customized user interface. Here are more details.

Features

The phone offers one-key SOS function and remote assistance

Hisense F60 5G offers a family guard feature that comes with voice-based remote assistance support, fall detection sensors, one-key SOS for emergencies, and an electronic fence for safe range activities. The health guard feature includes sensors for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring and measuring body temperature as well as a health analysis algorithm to provide evaluations and subsequently reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Display and cameras

It sports a Full-HD+ display

The Hisense F60 5G has a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. It bears a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ display. Coming to the camera department, the handset is equipped with a circular triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Specifications

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon chipset

The Hisense F60 5G draws power from an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on the Android operating system with a minimal and interactive user interface that offers large fonts, intuitive icons, and trims down the system information density. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information

Hisense F60 5G: Pricing and availability

Hisense is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details of the F60 5G smartphone. Details regarding its availability in India or other global markets are also unclear at the moment.