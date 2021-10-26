Sony Xperia PRO-I debuts with 1.0-inch camera and dual-aperture system

Sony Xperia PRO-I is internally known as 'The Camera'

Sony has launched a new flagship phone, called the Xperia PRO-I, in the global markets with a massive 1.0-inch camera sensor borrowed from the Sony Alpha RX100 VII compact camera. Designed especially for photographers and videographers, the handset comes with a 120Hz 4K display, ZEISS Tessar optics, a 12MP primary lens with dual aperture system, and 30W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone has an HDR OLED display

The Sony Xperia PRO-I features an 8.9mm thick body with a conventional screen, narrow top and bottom bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, a dedicated camera button, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) HDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Cameras

It can shoot videos in 4K resolution at 120fps

The Sony Xperia PRO-I sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 1.0-inch 12MP Exmor RS primary sensor with f/2.0 and f/4.0 dual aperture system, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper, and a 3D ToF sensor. The device can record 4K videos at up to 120fps. For selfies, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Features

The device has a shortcut button to switch between modes

The Sony Xperia PRO-I provides dedicated Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinematography Pro apps to manually adjust settings like exposure and focus. It also has a shortcut button to switch between different camera modes and a factory-calibrated level meter. Some of the other features include Real-time Eye autofocus, 20fps AF/AE burst mode, and Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye for video recording.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Sony Xperia PRO-I is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The handset has a Heat Suppression power control technology, a headphone jack, a monaural microphone for speech recording, and audio-separation technology for background noise filtration. It also supports 5G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

Sony Xperia PRO-I: Pricing and availability

The Sony Xperia PRO-I is priced at €1,799 (around Rs. 1,56,850) for the 12GB/512GB model. It will be available in the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and the Nordics from early December. Sony has also announced a Vlog Monitor with a 3.5-inch (720x1280 pixels) LCD screen and a metal holder. It allows vloggers to film themselves with the rear cameras.