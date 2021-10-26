Xiaomi 12's renders reveal curved display and massive rear camera

Xiaomi is expected to launch its 12 series of smartphones in December this year. In the latest development, LetsGoDigital has shared renders of Xiaomi 12, revealing full design features. As per the images, it will come with a punch-hole display with curved edges and a cylindrical rear camera unit. A Xiaomi executive, however, has ridiculed the renders, calling them "too ugly."

The Xiaomi 12 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the back, a triple rear camera unit will be available. It will likely bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1400x3200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 514ppi, and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Xiaomi 12 is speculated to pack a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The primary camera will be optically stabilized and could offer support for 1,920fps slow-motion videos. Up front, a 32MP selfie snapper is rumored.

Xiaomi 12 is said to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W or faster wired charging and 50W wireless fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of Xiaomi 12 at the time of its launch, which could happen in December. Going by the purported specifications, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.