POCO M2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 06:29 pm

POCO M2 gets Android 11 update with August 2021 Android security patch

Xiaomi has started releasing its latest Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update for the POCO M2 smartphone in India. The firmware brings a lighter and faster UI as compared to MIUI 12, improved response to gestures, and an all-new Notes app. It also introduces the August 2021 Android security patch and Android 11 features like Chat Bubbles and One Time Permission for locations and microphone.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO M2 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Pitch Black, Brick Red, and Slate Blue color options.

Everything to know about the update

The latest MIUI 12.5 update for the POCO M2 in India carries version number V12.5.1.0.RJRINXM. Users will gradually receive the update as it is being released in a staged manner. However, to manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor

The POCO M2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The POCO M2 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.