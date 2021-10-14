OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition may debut next month

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man special edition's launch tipped

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a special Pac-Man-inspired Nord 2 smartphone in November, according to tipster Max J. Previously, XDA Developers had revealed a lock screen in the OnePlus Launcher v5.2.34 with Pac-Man Ghost's eyes and yellow text. A special Pac-Man Always-on Display clock and unlock fingerprint animation were also leaked, suggesting that a Pac-Man-themed OnePlus smartphone is in the works.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition should retain the design and features of the original Nord 2 5G model. It will have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition, as per 91mobiles, is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset as against the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset on the original Nord 2 5G. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and boot Android 11 OS. It might be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will be announced at the time of the launch, which may happen in November. For reference, the Nord 2 5G was introduced in India at a starting price of Rs. 27,999.