Google Pixel 6 appears in official advertisement; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 11:08 am

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 6 smartphone in the coming days. Now, Google Japan has released an advertisement of the handset with a caption "Coming Soon". The clip also showcases the phone's design, the custom Tensor chipset, and some features of Android 12. The Pixel 6 is rumored to go official on October 19 alongside the Pixel 6 Pro model.

Design and display

It will sport a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 will feature an IP68-rated built, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the dual-tone rear panel, it will get a full-width camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in multiple color options.

Information

There will be a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 will offer a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 12MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will pack a 4,614mAh battery

The Google Pixel 6 will draw power from a custom Tensor processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and house a 4,614mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Google Pixel 6: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing and availability information of the Pixel 6 smartphone at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen later this month. However, it is tipped to start at €650 (roughly Rs. 55,900).