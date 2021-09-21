HMD Global announces October 6 launch event; Nokia G50 expected

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 01:09 pm

Nokia G50 5G and T20 Android tablet may debut on October 6

Finnish tech giant HMD Global has scheduled a new product launch event for October 6. The company is expected to announce the Nokia G50 5G smartphone and the T20 Android tablet, among other products. Previous leaks have revealed that the Nokia G50 5G will come with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 4,850mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official announcement

Our family keeps growing.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/B55fUMWAOs — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 20, 2021

Design and display

The phone will have a waterdrop-style notch design

The Nokia G50 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit housed in a circular module. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be offered in Midnight Sun and Blue color options.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G50 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, there might be an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will run on Android 11 operating system

The Nokia G50 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,850mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G50 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia G50 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which may take place on October 6. However, the handset was previously tipped to cost around €259 (roughly Rs. 22,400).

Tablet

The Nokia T20 Android tablet will flaunt a 10.36-inch display

The Nokia T20 will be the company's first tablet offering since the N1 slate which was launched in 2015. It is said to be offered in Wi-Fi-only and 4G models, both with a 10.36-inch screen. The tablet may draw power power from a UNISOC chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11 OS.