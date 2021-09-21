OPPO F19's price increased in India by Rs. 1,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 12:41 pm

OPPO F19 receives a price-hike

Tech brand OPPO has increased the price of its mid-range F19 smartphone in India. Following the price-revision, the handset has become costlier by Rs. 1,000 and the new price is reflecting on the OPPO online store, Amazon, Flipkart, as well as authorized offline retail stores. To recall, the OPPO F19 went official in India in April this year. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone sports a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

OPPO F19 weighs 175 grams

The OPPO F19 features an 8mm thin body with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Space Silver, Midnight Blue, and Prism Black color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The OPPO F19 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing shooter.

Internals

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The OPPO F19 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO F19: Pricing and availability

Following the latest price-hike, OPPO F19 now costs Rs. 19,990 for the solo 6GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs via the OPPO online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.