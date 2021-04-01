-
OPPO F19 to be launched in India on April 6Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 01:48 pm
OPPO will launch the F19 model in India on April 6, the company has announced. The smartphone will join the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ models that were introduced last month.
Separately, the company has officially listed the F19 in Sri Lanka, revealing that it will come with an AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 662 processor.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The phone will support up to 180Hz touch sampling rate
OPPO F19 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.
It will be offered in Prism Black and Midnight Blue color options.
Information
It will sport a 48MP main camera
The OPPO F19 will offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
Internals
The handset will draw power from a Snapdragon 662 processor
The OPPO F19 will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
OPPO F19: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO F19 in India will be announced at the April 6 launch event. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000.