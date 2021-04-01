OPPO will launch the F19 model in India on April 6, the company has announced. The smartphone will join the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ models that were introduced last month. Separately, the company has officially listed the F19 in Sri Lanka, revealing that it will come with an AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 662 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will support up to 180Hz touch sampling rate

OPPO F19 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It will be offered in Prism Black and Midnight Blue color options.

Information It will sport a 48MP main camera

The OPPO F19 will offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset will draw power from a Snapdragon 662 processor

The OPPO F19 will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO F19: Pricing and availability