OPPO A93s 5G's launch tipped for July 9; specifications leaked

Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 12:20 am

OPPO A93s 5G to come with a Dimensity 700 processor

OPPO is expected to launch its latest A93s 5G smartphone in China on July 9. In the latest development, a Chinese listing has revealed all the key details of the handset. According to the leak, the A93s 5G will essentially be the OPPO A93 5G, but with a Dimensity 700 chipset replacing the Snapdragon 480 processor. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen

The OPPO A93s 5G is expected to feature a left-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it shall house a rectangular triple camera unit. The device could bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 162.9x74.7x8.42mm and weigh 189grams.

Information

There will be a 48MP main camera

The OPPO A93s 5G will likely offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by two 2MP shooters. For selfies and video calls, it should get an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will have a 5,000mAh battery

The OPPO A93s 5G is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it would run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A93s 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OPPO A93s 5G will be announced at its launch, which is likely to happen on July 9. The latest leak also reveals that it could be priced at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base-end 8GB/128GB model.