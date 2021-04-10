Xiaomi and OPPO are developing in-house processors for smartphones which the companies will introduce between late 2021 and early 2022, reports DigiTimes. According to the publication, these SoCs will support sub-6GHz 5G network. However, there was no mention of the mmWave network anywhere. It adds that Unisoc, which is a Shanghai-based fabless chipmaker, will also roll-out its 5G SoC around the same time.

New players Xiaomi entered the semiconductor market in 2017

The upcoming SoC from Xiaomi wouldn't be its first chipset though. It had launched the Surge S1 processor in 2017 and the brand recently introduced Surge C1 ISP (image signal processor) for the Mi Mix Fold. A report that came out in February 2020 suggested that OPPO is also working on its own chipsets under the "Mariana" plan.

Lessons learnt These companies might not want to end up like Huawei

Tellingly, Xiaomi and OPPO would not want to end up like Huawei. To recall, the company had lost its supply of Kirin chipsets, after the US imposed a ban on Huawei. Hence, they might be developing their own chipsets and diversifying their parts supply. The recent shortage of semiconductors could also be a reason why these brands would want to manufacture their own chips.

Optimization Implementing in-house chipsets might reduce manufacturing cost

Currently, Xiaomi and OPPO source their smartphone chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. The smartphone makers could cut down on manufacturing cost by implementing their own SoCs. Since Xiaomi and OPPO are not really experienced at making chipsets, their SoCs might not perform as good as those from their current suppliers. Hence, the in-house processors might end up in more affordable smartphones.

Competitors Google is also rumored to be developing its own processor