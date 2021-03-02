OPPO will launch the F19 Pro model in India on March 8 at 7 pm, a now-removed Flipkart banner has confirmed (via GSMArena). The handset is likely to be joined by a Pro+ 5G model, which was teased by Amazon yesterday. The F19 Pro is said to offer a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, quad rear cameras, an AMOLED screen, and 30W fast-charging support.

Design and display It will sport a Full-HD+ display

The OPPO F19 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 409ppi.

Information It will boast of a 48MP primary camera

The OPPO F19 Pro will sport a quad rear camera arrangement including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will pack a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it will run on Android 11

The OPPO F19 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO F19 Pro: Pricing and availability