Android 12 (codenamed Snow Cone) will reportedly pack features previously exclusive to third-party Android skins such as MIUI and OxygenOS. The update will bring an improved one-handed mode, revamped auto-rotation, a quick setting for reduced brightness, and a gaming mode. Although Snow Cone is not a confirmed codename, Android 12's first Developer Preview build is expected to release on February 17.

Camera based Auto-rotate gets smarter with a touch of Google's AI

XDA-Developers reports the reworked auto-rotate feature will rely on the front camera to determine the orientation of the device, instead of combining data from the phone's accelerometer and gyroscope sensor. The present implementation is notoriously unreliable and many users just disable auto-rotate altogether. It is debatable if this implementation is feasible on smartphones with retractable front cameras such as the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Controller support? Android 12 bringing GameManager service with unknown feature set

Further, Android 12's new GameManager service is described as a "service to manage game-related features". Although the specifics are unknown, we believe it could bring improved controller haptics for mobile gamers. It could also include basic features such as navigation gesture disabler, auto-rotation disabler, and enabling Do Not Disturb mode. GameManager service is separate from GameManagerClient that is a part of Google Play Services.

One-tap solution Reduce Brightness quick setting toggle for assisting the visually impaired

Separately, Google is merging a new Bluetooth API which will let games detect and inform you of your Bluetooth controller's battery level. Android 12 will also allow users to dim the display brightness to a predetermined level using a quick settings toggle called "Reduce Brightness". This is an accessibility feature to aid those with visual impairments.

Inspired by iOS Visually restyled elements scattered across the UI in leaked screenshots