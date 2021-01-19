Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 Lite users have started receiving the Android 11 software update. However, the firmware comes with MIUI 12 skin and not MIUI 12.5, which is still being tested in China. As per the changelog, the new update brings Android 11 features along with improved security as well as a bunch of system optimization and customization tweaks.

Details about the update

The update carries version number MIUI 12.1.1.0.RFNMIXM and has a download size of around 2.3GB. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. However, you can manually look for the firmware by going to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Recalling the Mi Note 10 Lite

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi Note 10 Lite features a waterdrop notch screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup. It sports a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The handset comes in three colors: Midnight Black, Glacier White and Nebula Purple.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi Note 10 Lite houses a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper on the front.

Internals Under the hood