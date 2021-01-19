-
Xiaomi releases Android 11 update for Mi Note 10 LiteLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 03:18 pm
Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 Lite users have started receiving the Android 11 software update. However, the firmware comes with MIUI 12 skin and not MIUI 12.5, which is still being tested in China.
As per the changelog, the new update brings Android 11 features along with improved security as well as a bunch of system optimization and customization tweaks.
Information
Details about the update
The update carries version number MIUI 12.1.1.0.RFNMIXM and has a download size of around 2.3GB. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. However, you can manually look for the firmware by going to Settings >System Updates.
Design and display
Recalling the Mi Note 10 Lite
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi Note 10 Lite features a waterdrop notch screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup.
It sports a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The handset comes in three colors: Midnight Black, Glacier White and Nebula Purple.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Mi Note 10 Lite houses a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps.
For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper on the front.
Internals
Under the hood
The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the phone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.