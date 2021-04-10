-
Ahead of launch, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4's prices leakedLast updated on Apr 10, 2021, 02:34 pm
Microsoft will launch its Surface Laptop 4 model on April 27, according to WinFuture.
The report claims that the laptop will arrive in two screen sizes - 13.5-inch and 15-inch - with Intel Core 11th Generation and AMD Ryzen 5/7 SE (Surface Edition) processors.
The line-up is said to carry a starting price-tag of €1,149 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).
Here are more details.
Design and display
The laptop will offer touch display
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, an aluminium body, and a high-resolution touchscreen.
It will be offered in two display options: a 13.5-inch QHD (2256x1504 pixels) variant and a 15-inch QHD (2496x1664 pixels) model.
The smaller model will also get the option of a textile surface on the palm rest.
Information
It will come with a Surface Connect port
The I/O ports on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will include a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, and a Surface Connect port. The device will also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Windows Hello, as well as Surface Pen.
Internals
The laptop will house a 49Wh battery
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will draw power from an Intel Core 11th Generation i5/i7 chipset, paired with Iris Plus Graphics 950. The AMD models will pack a Ryzen 5/7 processor with a Radeon Graphics card.
Both the versions will come with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, 49Wh battery, and Windows 10 Home OS.
Pocket-pinch
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Pricing details
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch) will start at €1,149 (Rs. 1 lakh) for the Ryzen 5 model and go up to €1,899 (Rs. 1.68 lakh) for the i7 variant.
The 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will start at €1,499 (Rs. 1.3 lakh) for the base AMD Ryzen 7 configuration and go up to €2,699 (Rs. 2.4 lakh) for the top-end i7 version.