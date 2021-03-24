Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 12:25 am

Vivo has slashed the prices of its V20 model in India by Rs. 2,000. After the cost revision, the handset now starts at Rs. 22,990 for the 8GB/128GB model. The new prices are applicable to both offline as well as online retail stores. To recall, the V20 features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Design and display The phone offers a Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo V20 features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.

Information It sports a 44MP selfie camera

The Vivo V20 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it offers a 44MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11

The Vivo V20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo V20: Pricing and availability