OnePlus has launched its first-ever smartwatch in India alongside the 9, 9 Pro, and 9R smartphones. The wearable comes with a price-tag of Rs. 16,999 and will go on sale in India next month via Amazon as well as the OnePlus e-store. The OnePlus Watch features a metallic body, an AMOLED display, an SpO2 sensor, and offers a two-week battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design It has a 5ATM water resistance

The OnePlus Watch features a 46mm circular dial with a stainless steel body, and a 5ATM water resistance. The underside houses all the sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, and an air pressure sensor. The wearable bears a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with 326ppi density. The Classic variant is offered in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colors.

Information OnePlus Watch 'Cobalt Limited Edition' has a sapphire glass

OnePlus has also announced a 'Cobalt Limited Edition,' featuring a gold-colored Cobalt alloy watch case and a scratch-resistant sapphire glass. It comes with a vegan leather strap along with the standard fluoroelastomer strap, which is available with the Classic model as well.

Internals The Watch can store up to 500 songs

The OnePlus Watch has 4GB of internal storage that can hold up to 500 songs. It runs on a custom operating system and packs a 402mAh battery, which can last up to 14 days with typical use. The smartwatch also has a speaker, a microphone, and connects via Bluetooth 5.0. It supports fast charging as well.

Features You can make phone calls using the smartwatch

The OnePlus Watch offers features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, and supports 110 workout modes like swimming, cycling, running, and hiking, among others. You can also make and receive phone calls, control music, and reply to notifications. The wearable can also be used to control some functions of the OnePlus TV.

Information OnePlus Watch: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch costs Rs. 16,999 for the Classic edition. However, as part of an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs. 14,999 when it goes on sale in April. The pricing details of the Cobalt Limited Edition are yet to be announced.