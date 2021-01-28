OnePlus has started releasing the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.8 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T models. The firmware bumps the Red Cable Club membership to 1.2.0.2, the Google Mobile Services package to 2020.09, and the Android security patch to January 2021. The update also brings the OnePlus Store app for buying the company's products and availing membership benefits.

Everything to know about the update

The OxygenOS 10.3.8 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T models is being pushed in a phased manner via over-the-air method. A broader roll-out will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Design and display Recalling the OnePlus 6 and 6T

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 6 has a wide display cut-out with a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear while the 6T features a waterdrop notch screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED screen and the latter has a slightly bigger 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 6 and 6T house a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 20MP (f/1.7) wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets sport a single 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood