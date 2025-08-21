Why Akshay Kumar skips food every Monday
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently unveiled his strict dietary and fitness regimen at a book launch event for Your Body Already Knows. The actor, known for his discipline, revealed he eats dinner by 6:30pm and fasts every Monday. He explained the importance of an early dinner for digestion and overall health.
Dietary discipline
Why Kumar prefers early dinners
Kumar explained, "It is very important for your body because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting, every part of our body is resting. But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late." He added that an early dinner gives the stomach time to digest food before sleep.
Wellness routine
The actor also shared his fasting routine, saying, "I take my last meal on Sunday night and don't eat again until Tuesday morning." He also revealed his unconventional workout regimen, which includes rock climbing, playing sports, and a gym designed for hanging exercises. Clips from the event went viral on social media platforms like Reddit.