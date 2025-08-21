Next Article
Ajay Devgn to lead horror-comedy by 'Kantara' producer
Ajay Devgn is in talks to headline a Hindi horror-comedy, directed by Kannada filmmaker JP Tuminadu.
Backed by KVN Productions, the film is expected to start shooting in early 2026.
This new project joins Devgn's busy lineup, which already includes Ranger, Drishyam 3, and Golmaal FIVE.
KVN Productions expands into Hindi films
This film brings together talent from both Kannada and Hindi cinema—a crossover for Bollywood fans.
It's also a big move for KVN Productions as they expand into high-profile Hindi films, making Devgn's genre debut even more interesting for movie lovers.