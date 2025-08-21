Ajay Devgn to lead horror-comedy by 'Kantara' producer Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Ajay Devgn is in talks to headline a Hindi horror-comedy, directed by Kannada filmmaker JP Tuminadu.

Backed by KVN Productions, the film is expected to start shooting in early 2026.

This new project joins Devgn's busy lineup, which already includes Ranger, Drishyam 3, and Golmaal FIVE.