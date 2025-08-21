'Danger' from 'Param Sundari' is a fun party track: Watch Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

The new music video for Danger from the upcoming rom-com Param Sundari just dropped, and it's already grabbing attention.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor light up the screen with their energetic dance moves—especially with Janhvi rocking a red saree in those lively party scenes.

The track, sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sachin-Jigar, and Parvati Meenakshi, is all about big beats and fun visuals.