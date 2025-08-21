'Danger' from 'Param Sundari' is a fun party track: Watch
The new music video for Danger from the upcoming rom-com Param Sundari just dropped, and it's already grabbing attention.
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor light up the screen with their energetic dance moves—especially with Janhvi rocking a red saree in those lively party scenes.
The track, sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sachin-Jigar, and Parvati Meenakshi, is all about big beats and fun visuals.
Fans are already comparing 'Danger' to 'Kala Chashma'
A lot of fans are saying Danger feels like a fresh take on Sidharth's earlier hit Kala Chashma, which has only amped up the hype.
Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari hits theaters on August 29, 2025 before streaming on Prime Video.
This is what happens in 'Param Sundari'
Param Sundari follows Param (Malhotra), a flashy North Indian guy, and Sundari (Kapoor), a strong-minded South Indian woman.
Set in Kerala's scenic backwaters, the story explores their cultural differences as sparks fly between them.