Ahead of launch, OPPO A95 5G's specifications and prices leakedLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 12:07 pm
OPPO is expected to launch a new A95 5G model in China by the end of this month.
In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on China Telecom's website, revealing that it will feature a Full-HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, and a triple rear camera unit.
Going by the listing, the device looks identical to the recently-announced OPPO Reno5 Z.
Design and display
The phone will flaunt an AMOLED display
The OPPO A95 5G will sport a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It may be offered in 'Dazzling Black,' 'Yayin,' and 'Dawn' color options.
Information
It will offer a 48MP main camera
The OPPO A95 5G will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.
Internals
It will draw power from a Dimensity 800U processor
The OPPO A95 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
OPPO A95 5G: Pricing and availability
As per China Telecom's listing, the OPPO A95 5G will be priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 29,500) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The handset is expected to go on sale starting April 30.