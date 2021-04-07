Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 11:37 am

OPPO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Reno5 Z, in Singapore. In terms of design and specifications, the handset is identical to the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G model. As for the key highlights, the Reno5 Z comes with a Full-HD+ display, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, quad rear cameras, and a Dimensity 800U chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone flaunts an AMOLED display

OPPO Reno5 Z features a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 135-180Hz touch sampling rate, and 800-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Fluid Black and Cosmo Blue color options.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

OPPO Reno5 Z packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals It supports 30W fast-charging

OPPO Reno5 Z is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno5 Z: Pricing and availability