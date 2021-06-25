OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G to debut in India in mid-July

OPPO will launch its Reno6 Pro 5G handset in India in mid-July, according to Moneycontrol. To recall, it went official in China last month, alongside the vanilla Reno6 and Reno6 Pro+ models. The smartphone offers a premium design, a 90Hz display, a Dimensity 1200 chipset, a quad rear camera system, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It comes in three color options

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Aurora color options.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G bears a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G in India will be announced at the time of its launch in the country, which will happen in mid-July. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000).