Sep 21, 2021

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in October. In the latest development, it has been spotted on the support page for Play Services for AR, hinting at its imminent arrival. It is expected to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, a flagship processor, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will boast a 120Hz Full-HD+ panel

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an aluminium-plastic built with an IP68 rating, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera bump. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be available in multiple color options.

Information

There will be a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, it could get a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone might support 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

The official pricing and availability details of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen next month. However, considering the specifications and features, it could cost around Rs. 50,000 in India.