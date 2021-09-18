Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's support page goes live; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 12:20 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's support page appears on the company's German website

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone in October this year. In the latest development, the handset's support page, with model number SM-G990B/DS, has gone live on Samsung Germany's website, hinting at its imminent launch. The device is rumored to offer a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will be equipped with a 32MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 32MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will either have a 12MP or a 10MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be offered in two processor options

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen sometime in October. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 50,000 in India.