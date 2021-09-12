Samsung's Exynos 2100-powered Galaxy S21 FE spotted on Play Console

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone by the end of October this year. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Google Play Console with an Exynos 2100 processor. The listing also reveals that the device will come with a punch-hole cut-out, a Full-HD+ resolution, a 480ppi pixel density, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be available in White, Black, Green, and Violet color options.

Information

It will feature a 32MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 32MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be offered with two processor options—Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100—paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,370mAh/4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 5G.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in October. However, considering the specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 50,000 in India. As per the latest tip-off, the handset might go on sale in the US from October 29 onwards.