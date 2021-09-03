Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to arrive in October

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 12:45 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch timeline tipped

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been in the news for a long time now. It was first expected to arrive in August and then tipped to debut on September 8. Now, FrontPageTech has claimed that the handset will be launched in October. The report claims that the device will be available for pre-orders from October 20 and sales will begin from October 29.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be offered in four color options

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will come with a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It may be equipped with a 32MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 32MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Depending on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by an Exynos 2100 or a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It would boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The device will also offer support for Samsung DeX and 5G connectivity.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen in October. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 50,000 in India.