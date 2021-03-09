OPPO is gearing up to introduce the F19 smartphone in India soon. The handset will join the newly-launched F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G models. The teaser, revealed at end of the launch event, confirms that the vanilla F19 model will sport a 48MP triple camera module on the rear. It is also speculated to come with an AMOLED display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO F19 will sport a punch-hole design

Like the F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G models, the OPPO F19 is said to feature a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, a rectangular module will house three cameras. The handset may sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It is tipped to offer a 16MP front camera

The OPPO F19 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera and two other lenses, details of which are not known at the moment. On the front, it may offer a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will be fueled by a Helio P95 processor

The OPPO F19 will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO F19: Pricing and availability