OPPO F19 officially teased; to be launched in India soonLast updated on Mar 09, 2021, 04:36 pm
OPPO is gearing up to introduce the F19 smartphone in India soon. The handset will join the newly-launched F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G models.
The teaser, revealed at end of the launch event, confirms that the vanilla F19 model will sport a 48MP triple camera module on the rear. It is also speculated to come with an AMOLED display.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
OPPO F19 will sport a punch-hole design
Like the F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G models, the OPPO F19 is said to feature a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, a rectangular module will house three cameras.
The handset may sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Information
It is tipped to offer a 16MP front camera
The OPPO F19 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera and two other lenses, details of which are not known at the moment. On the front, it may offer a 16MP selfie snapper.
Internals
The handset will be fueled by a Helio P95 processor
The OPPO F19 will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
OPPO F19: Pricing and availability
Presently, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the OPPO F19 in India. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 17,000.