Realme 8 series may be announced in India on March 25, as per tipster Abhishek Yadav. The line-up is said to include the Realme 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Pro 5G models. As for the highlights, the Realme 8 and 8 Pro will reportedly come with a Full-HD+ screen, quad rear cameras, 128GB of internal storage, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phones will feature a Super AMOLED screen

Realme 8 and 8 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a quad camera unit. They will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The standard model will come in Cyber Black and Silver colors, while the Pro model will be offered in Infinite Blue/Black and Illuminating Yellow colors.

Cameras Realme 8 Pro will sport a 108MP main camera

Realme 8 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The 8 Pro will also pack a similar camera module, but with a 108MP primary sensor. For selfies, the phones will sport a 16MP and 32MP front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals They will run on Android 11

The Realme 8 and 8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 and Snapdragon 720G processor, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The former will house a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, whereas the Pro model will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information Realme 8 and 8 Pro: Pricing and availability