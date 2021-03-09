Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A50 model. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, performance improvements, privacy controls, one-time permissions, chat bubbles, a media player widget in quick settings panel, and a dedicated conversation section in the notification area. It also introduces the March 2021 Android security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A50 carries version number A505FDDU7CUBC and has a download size of around 1.8GB. It is currently being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display The smartphone features a Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A50 sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Black, Blue, White, and Coral color options.

Information It has a 25MP selfie snapper

Samsung Galaxy A50 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 25MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 25MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset draws power from an Exynos 9610 chipset