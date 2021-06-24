OPPO Reno6 Z to feature a 64MP triple rear camera

Written by Harshita Malik

OPPO Reno6 Z appears in latest leaks; key specifications revealed

OPPO is working to announce a new Reno6 Z smartphone as a successor to its Reno5 Z model, which went official in April this year. In the latest update, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the key specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, the handset will have a 6.43-inch display, a 64MP triple rear camera system, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The OPPO Reno6 Z is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The device will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information

The OPPO Reno6 Z will likely get a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The OPPO Reno 6Z is rumored to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and house a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

At present, the pricing information of the OPPO Reno6 Z is unknown. However, considering its leaked specifications, it should be priced at around Rs. 25,000.