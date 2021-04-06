As an addition to its F19 series of smartphones, OPPO has launched the F19 model in India. It joins the existing F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ models. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,990 and will go on sale starting April 9. As for the key highlights, it features a Snapdragon 662 chipset, an AMOLED screen, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display It sports a 60Hz Full-HD+ screen

The OPPO F19 features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module. The handset has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Prism Black and Midnight Blue color options.

Information The smartphone gets a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO F19 sports a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals It supports 33W fast-charging

The OPPO F19 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO F19: Pricing and availability