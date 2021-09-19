Nokia G50 5G's FCC listing confirms a 4,850mAh battery

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 12:16 am

Nokia G50 5G bags FCC certification

HMD Global will soon launch the Nokia G50 5G smartphone. In the latest update, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site with model number TA-1370/TA-1390. The FCC listing reveals that the Nokia G50 5G will pack a 4,850mAh battery. It is also expected to come with a 6.38-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 480 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

An HD+ LCD display is expected

The Nokia G50 5G will likely feature a waterdrop notch design, a prominent chin, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall have a circular camera unit. The device might bear a 6.38-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi.

Information

It is rumored to offer a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G50 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 10W fast-charging

The Nokia G50 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,850mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G50 5G: Pricing

The Nokia G50 5G is tipped to carry a price-tag of around €259 (roughly Rs. 22,400). However, the official prices will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen in the coming weeks.