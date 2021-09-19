Nokia G50 5G's FCC listing confirms a 4,850mAh battery
HMD Global will soon launch the Nokia G50 5G smartphone. In the latest update, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site with model number TA-1370/TA-1390. The FCC listing reveals that the Nokia G50 5G will pack a 4,850mAh battery. It is also expected to come with a 6.38-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 480 chipset. Here's our roundup.
An HD+ LCD display is expected
The Nokia G50 5G will likely feature a waterdrop notch design, a prominent chin, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall have a circular camera unit. The device might bear a 6.38-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi.
It is rumored to offer a 48MP main camera
The Nokia G50 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.
The phone will support 10W fast-charging
The Nokia G50 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,850mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Nokia G50 5G: Pricing
The Nokia G50 5G is tipped to carry a price-tag of around €259 (roughly Rs. 22,400). However, the official prices will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen in the coming weeks.