Samsung Galaxy F42 5G's support page goes live in India

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new F-series smartphone, called the Galaxy F42 5G, in India soon. In the latest development, the handset's (model number SM-E426B) support page has gone live on Samsung India's website, hinting at its imminent launch. The device is rumored to arrive as a slightly tweaked version of the Galaxy A22 5G, which was announced in India in July.

Design and display

The phone might offer a 90Hz HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped triple camera unit. The handset is said to bear a 6.6-inch TFT screen with an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, there might be an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy F42 5G at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen soon. However, considering the rumored specifications, it might be priced at around Rs. 15,000 in India.