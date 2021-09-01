Samsung Galaxy F42 5G's specifications leaked via Google Play Console

Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 03:27 pm

Prior to launch, specifications of Samsung Galaxy F42 5G have been revealed

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy F42 5G handset in India in the coming weeks. Now, the device has appeared on the Google Play Console (via Tamilan Techinical), revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will offer a Full-HD+ display, a Dimensity 700 chipset, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It might be launched in other markets as 'Galaxy Wide5.' Here's more.

Design and display

The phone will have a waterdrop-style notch

Going by the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset should bear a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 60Hz standard refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in blue color.

Information

It may sport a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place in the coming weeks. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000 in India.