Google Pixel 6 series might debut on October 28

Google is likely to launch its latest Pixel 6 series of smartphones on October 28, according to tipster Jon Prosser. Prosser has also claimed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be up for pre-orders from October 19 and will start shipping on October 28. For the unversed, the California-based tech giant had already previewed the smartphones in August this year.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, a dual-tone rear panel, and an aluminium frame. The vanilla model will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pro variant will flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Google Pixel 6 will be equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro is said to offer a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and OIS (optical image stabilization) support. On the front, they will have a 12MP selfie camera.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will draw power from a custom Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will house a 4,614mAh battery, while the latter will pack a 5,000mAh battery. They will support 33W fast-charging and boot Android 12 OS. The duo will also offer Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6 series at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place on October 28. However, considering the specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 70,000.