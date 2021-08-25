Nokia G50 accidentally teased on Instagram; colors and features revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 12:05 am

Nokia G50's design and features accidentally revealed

HMD Global is gearing up to launch a new G-series smartphone, called the Nokia G50, sometime in September. In the latest development, Nokia France's Instagram account had accidentally posted a teaser (now removed) of the upcoming handset, revealing its design and key features. The Nokia G50 will have a waterdrop notch design, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 5G support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

Screenshot of the Nokia G50's Instagram post

The Nokia G50 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel with 'NOKIA' branding, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a circular-shaped triple camera unit. The handset might bear a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Midnight Sun, Blue, and possibly Forest Black color variants.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G50 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor. Details regarding the other two lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies and video calling, it might have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It might be powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset

The Nokia G50 will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G50: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G50 has been tipped to carry a starting price-tag of £207 (roughly Rs. 21,000) in the UK. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which might take place in September.